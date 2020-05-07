A private funeral service for Mrs.Bernice Palmer will be held Thursday (today, May 7) at 2 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md.  A private viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center.  Interment will be at the Maryland Veteran’s Cemetery, Hurlock, MD.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home,  Salisbury, MD.