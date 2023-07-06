Funeral services for Mr. Elwood Byrd of Mappsville, Va., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at New Psalmist Non-Denomination Church, Westover, Md. A viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Church. Pastor Glendon Jones, Jr., will be the Eulogist. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, Va.