Funeral services for Mr. Elwood Byrd of Mappsville, Va., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at New Psalmist Non-Denomination Church, Westover, Md.  A viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Church.  Pastor Glendon Jones, Jr., will be the Eulogist.  Interment will be in the church cemetery.  Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomac,  Va.