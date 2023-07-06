Funeral services for Mr. Elwood Byrd of Mappsville, Va., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at New Psalmist Non-Denomination Church, Westover, Md. A viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Church. Pastor Glendon Jones, Jr., will be the Eulogist. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, Va.
Related Posts
Tamashie V. Sharpe of Painter
June 4, 2020
Mr. Henry Lee Stoakley
November 17, 2021
Mr. Frederick Young of Melfa
April 7, 2021
Richard “Dickie” Linton
October 27, 2021
Local Conditions
July 6, 2023, 4:40 pm
Mostly sunny
82°F
82°F
4 mph
real feel: 89°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 4 mph SSW
wind gusts: 7 mph
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 5:48 am
sunset: 8:28 pm
6 hours ago
Walker & Son - July 5, 2023 by WESR On DemandCheck out the replay from Kenny and Duane on Walker & Son's Sports Show from Wednesday, July 5, 2023.