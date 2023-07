Mr. Damon Matthews, of Cashville, passed away Tuesday, July 4th at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Services are currently pending and will be announced when scheduled.

Contributions in Damon’s memory may be made to the ANPC Pregnancy & Parenting Resource Center, 26064 Onley Road, Onley, VA 23418 (www.womenspregnancysupport. org/support) or to Broadway Baptist Church, 15341 Broadway Road, Onancock, VA 23417.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

.