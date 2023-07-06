Funeral services for Darlene Frisby of Delmar, Delaware will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Spring Hill Memory Gardens, Hebron, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Related Posts
Mary Frances Morgan of Seaview
December 10, 2019
Raymond Clayton
March 31, 2022
Norman T. Davis
July 25, 2019
Mrs. Shirley A. Bibbins
April 19, 2023
Local Conditions
July 6, 2023, 4:44 pm
Mostly sunny
82°F
82°F
4 mph
real feel: 89°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 4 mph SSW
wind gusts: 7 mph
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 5:48 am
sunset: 8:28 pm
6 hours ago
Walker & Son - July 5, 2023 by WESR On DemandCheck out the replay from Kenny and Duane on Walker & Son's Sports Show from Wednesday, July 5, 2023.