Private funeral services for Mr. Elizah West of Parksley, will be conducted  Saturday at 4PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Pastor Martha Bailey officiating. Interment will be  in the St. Joseph Holiness Church Cemetery, Atlantic. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com