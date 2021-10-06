Private graveside services for Ms. Tamara K. Hargis, also known as “MeMe” of Parksley, will be conducted Saturday at 2PM from the New Allen A.M.E. Church Cemetery, Nassawadox, with Superintendent Samuel L. Smith, Jr. officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at

www.cooperandhumbles.com.