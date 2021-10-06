1.2002 Dodge Dakota 4×4 pick-up, runs, transfer case needs work to move, $1,800 757-693-1450

2.New HP desktop $300, fishing chair $30, fishing poles $50, LF puppy 757-894-1233

3.1999 Mercury Grand Marquis, light blue, w/ blue cloth interior, good condition $1,800 757-695-0294

4.Thompson Center Hawkins muzzleloader, 50cal, percussion $200 757-787-3069

5.Large, table top TV, 29in., older model w/ DVD & VHS players attached, everything works 757-787-8590

6.Hospital bed, walker, wheelchair, etc 757-894-2043 call or text

7.3 29in. High back barstools, black in color, great condition $25 240-694-5535

8.Upright freezer, excellent condition $55 757-777-4164

9.Regal brand wood-stove, 21in. Deep, 34in. high, 30in. wide 757-787-7351

10.LF heavy duty washing machine, LF heavy duty outdoor furniture 757-710-5426

11.Black pearl necklace set, Boys cleats size 3.5, Gold party decorations 757-710-0132

12.2005 Gallant, doesn’t run, has new parts $1,000 obo 757-607-7664

13.LF female sheep or female goat 757-350-1080

14.2007 Chevy Uplander, fully loaded, runs good $5,500 757-990-1045

15.bunks for a boat trailer in almost new condition $75 570-236-1163

16.TCL Roku 32in TV w/ remote $80, black leather queen headboard and frame $70, FREE queen mattress 757-694-1635

17.New queen mattress and box set 757-331-4478

18.LF burn barrels 757-377-3689

19.LF 2 bedroom home for rent 757-694-7226

20.LF low mileage Honda CRV 757-414-0074

21.LF parts for a 60in Toro 0 turn mower, 27hp 757-709-9569

22.Gas stove and refrigerator 757-694-8555

23.LF washer in good condition 757-709-1930

24.Harley Davidson saddle bags $100 443-783-2020

25.Raven R10 crossbow w/ 8 arrows $1,000, used 10 times 757-894-8118

26.2 bags of Depends for ladies 757-607-7568

27.Pair of life size swan decoys, 1950’s child rocker, large steamer trunk 757-387-7506

28.757-710-5238 Upright 40gal water heater, 220, like new $150 cash, 220 volt window AC unit $200, LF Rottweiler puppy, references available

29.757-709-8480 1968 Model 3000 Ford Tractor $4,200, completely restored, runs great

30.2004 Acura RL3.5, in good condition $2,500 obo 757-709-2242

31.log splitter 208cc, 27tons $850, 3 man fiberglass canoe w/ oars, cup holders $500, ACD Welder, 10k watts 443-880-1331

32.pet rabbits 757-665-6424

33.2000 Mallard camper, 16ft, project trailer $600 757-442-5019

34.100qt tote of boys clothes, above ground oil tank w/ stand $50, propane cylinder 757-710-0052