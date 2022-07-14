Funeral services for Mr. Douglas Dashield, Sr. of Salisbury, MD will be held on Sunday at 3 PM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. There will be no public viewing. Interment will be at Parsons Cemetery, Salisbury, MD. services are being provided by
Bennie smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
Mr. Douglas Dashield, Sr.
Funeral services for Mr. Douglas Dashield, Sr. of Salisbury, MD will be held on Sunday at 3 PM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. There will be no public viewing. Interment will be at Parsons Cemetery, Salisbury, MD. services are being provided by