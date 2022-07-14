Funeral services for Mrs. Edna Dillard of Salisbury, MD will be held on Sunday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Parsons Cemetery, Salisbury, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
