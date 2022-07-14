Funeral Service for Mrs. Antha Rogers Stewart will be conducted from the Ebenezer Baptist Church, Wardtown, Virginia, Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 2:00pm with Rev. M. Palmer Bunting officiating. Interment will be in the Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery, Wardtown, Virginia. Family and friends may call at the John O Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox, Friday afternoon 6-7pm.
