Mr. Don Bilgeshouse, husband of Peggy Bilgeshouse and a resident of Parksley, passed away Monday afternoon at his home. Services will be held in New Jersey at a later date.

Contributions in Don’s memory may be made to Bloxom Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 132, Bloxom, VA 23308.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

