Funeral services for Mrs. Shirley Harris of Delmar, DE will be held on Saturday at 1q AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Center. Interment will be at Spring Hill Memory Gardens, Hebron, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.