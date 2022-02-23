Funeral services for Mrs. Shirley Harris of Delmar, DE will be held on Saturday at 1q AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Center. Interment will be at Spring Hill Memory Gardens, Hebron, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
Related Posts
Mrs. Mary Joann Stuver
August 11, 2020
Donald Price
March 30, 2021
Mrs. Betty Jane Flannagan
April 10, 2020
Ms. Bettie E. Bailey
July 19, 2018
Local Conditions
February 23, 2022, 1:04 pm
Mostly cloudy
62°F
62°F
16 mph
real feel: 59°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 100%
wind speed: 16 mph SW
wind gusts: 22 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:42 am
sunset: 5:50 pm
5 hours ago
Lady Ponies upset in opening round of 1A tournament - Shore Daily NewsThe Chincoteague Lady Ponies, the Eastern Shore’s Regular Season District Champions, were named the #1 seed in the Region 1A Tournament. Last night, the Lady Ponies hosted the 8 seeded Essex Trojans...