The Chincoteague Lady Ponies, the Eastern Shore’s Regular Season District Champions, were named the #1 seed in the Region 1A Tournament. Last night, the Lady Ponies hosted the 8 seeded Essex Trojans and were upset 48 to 45 to the Trojans.

The Lady Ponies were led by Emma Jackson with 23 points.

The loss ends the season for the Lady Ponies and with a record of 9-3.

