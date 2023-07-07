The Nandua Middle School Beta Club recently attended a National Beta Club Convention in Louisville, Kentucky. In order to maintain membership students must maintain honor roll and positive behavior throughout the school year. At the convention, Nandua Middle School competed against 750 other clubs from across the country. Of the 47 students in the Beta Club at Nandua Middle School, 22 attended the convention.

The local club placed. 10th out of 750 in the pin design competition. Alyssa Phillips, president of both the Nandua Middle Beta Club and also Virginia State Junior president competed with 12 other candidates for national president. The club produced a skit encouraging everyone to AMP up Beta with Alyssa. The club also competed in a Songfest, Visual Arts and placed in the Book Battle competition. Additionally Emelyn Johnson won the sixth grade Social Studies test.

Photo: Nandua Middle School and Virginia State Beta President Alyssa Phillips