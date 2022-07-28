A public viewing for Mr. Claudius Merrill of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday from 11 AM until 1 PM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City,  Md.  Interment will be at Trinity Cemetery, Inc., Pocomoke City, Md.  Services are entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.

Alexa Coastal Country 300