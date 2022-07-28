The dog days of summer roll on and another heat advisory has been issued for the Eastern Shore for Thursday, in effect from noon until 8:00 PM.

Heat index values of 103 to 107 are expected in Accomack and Northampton Counties during this time.

Hot temperatures and high humidity can cause heat related illnesses to occur.

Be sure to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air conditioning if possible, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors, especially elderly, disabled or folks who live alone. Young children and pets should never been left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When Possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or late evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupation Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in air conditioned environments. If anyone is overcome by heat, please move that person to a cool shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9-1-1.

