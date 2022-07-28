Funeral services for Daryl Johnson of Idabel, Oklahoma will  be held Saturday at 1:30 PM at Weeping Mary Full Gospel Baptist Church, Salisbury, Md.  A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church.  Interment will be at Green Acres Memorial Park, Salisbury, Md.  Services are entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.