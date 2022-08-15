Funeral services for Mr. Chavon E. Harmanson of Painter, will be conducted Tuesday at 11AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Kelvin Jones officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at cooperandhumbles.com
