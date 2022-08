www.northstreetplayhouse.org/tickets

We are THRILLED to announce the rescheduled performances for... GREATER TUNA starring Josh Dooley & Greg Northam!Performances:September 9, 2022 at 8:00pmSeptember 10, 2022 at 8:00pmSeptember 11, 2022 at 2:30pmTickets on sale!This hilarious comic satire launches into side-splitting amusement when the residents of the fictional south Texas town of Tuna come hysterically to life. Just two actors portray 20 men and women (and a dog) in a tour de farce of quick-change artistry and the audience is taken through all the quirks, foibles and downright insanities of the citizens of Tuna.Tickets: Reserved Seating $25 Adults/Seniors & $10 Students**August 15-September 11, 2022 - Tickets are ONLY available through online purchase.September 5-September 11, 2022 - Tickets available online, ‘in person’ Box Office, & by phone—(757) 787-2050.**