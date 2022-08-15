- I have a 1993 Toyota priva needs battery looking to get 1800.00 for it.. 7325819909
- Queen size head board. Like new!! Blue in color. Purchased to use in spare room then changed my mind. Asking $125. 8484480826
- Mens size 60 leather motorcycle jacket with thinsulate zip out liner…. Call to discuss price 7573870914
- LF a girl chihuahua puppy. If anybody has one contact me at 757-693-0720
- Ladies Dress Shirts (short & long sleeve) Size XL, 1X, and 2X for $3 each. Dress Pants Size 16 for $5 each. 757-694-5099
- 1966 craftsman table saw still works good. Blade in great shape also have extra blade. Asking $100 or best offer. 4104309874
- Two sweet puppies need good homes. They were born on April 21, 2022 and were rescued from a bad situation. Sadly I cannot keep them. They are almost fully house trained. Call or text for more details. 7577092729
- Lf a nice used car that is running good at a reasonable price. $1500-$2000. 7576937339 call anytime
- Accomac resident lf help weeding and garden cleanup. 3 hours, once each month $15 an hour, call 7575059155 leave a message.
- White with black leather interior 2013 ford taurus police interceptor 100k miles, runs great power steering is a bit of an issue with great engine. Dual Cb antenna and PA system hooks into car 7579930539
- Reloadable straight talk Reloadable calls for a flip phone $15 7573500407
- Two rear tire rims welded together 24 inch diameter 24 inches high $25. Stainless steel table ten feet long 22 inches deep with a backsplash and drain hole $100 4427784
- Lf a used push mower less than 2 years old in good condition 7578940113
- Dark brown entertainment center not tall but long with 3 sections to put stuff on it, tv goes with it $150. 7572356312
- LF a boat trailer for a 19 foot v bottom boat and dock poles. Lf 225 ft 6 2 wire cable for underground surface 6074374782
- Free 16 foot sea king old boat trailer with an old boat on it to get disposed of. Must move boat to get trailer. 7579993361
