  1. I have a 1993 Toyota priva needs battery looking to get 1800.00 for it.. 7325819909
  2. Queen size head board. Like new!! Blue in color. Purchased to use in spare room then changed my mind. Asking $125. 8484480826
  3. Mens size 60 leather motorcycle jacket with thinsulate zip out liner…. Call to discuss price 7573870914
  4. LF a girl chihuahua puppy. If anybody has one contact me at 757-693-0720
  5. Ladies Dress Shirts (short & long sleeve) Size XL, 1X, and 2X for $3 each. Dress Pants Size 16 for $5 each. 757-694-5099
  6. 1966 craftsman table saw still works good. Blade in great shape also have extra blade. Asking $100 or best offer. 4104309874
  7. Two sweet puppies need good homes. They were born on April 21, 2022 and were rescued from a bad situation. Sadly I cannot keep them. They are almost fully house trained. Call or text for more details. 7577092729
  8. Lf a nice used car that is running good at a reasonable price. $1500-$2000. 7576937339 call anytime
  9. Accomac resident lf help weeding and garden cleanup. 3 hours, once each month $15 an hour, call 7575059155 leave a message.
  10. White with black leather interior 2013 ford taurus police interceptor 100k miles, runs great power steering is a bit of an issue with great engine. Dual Cb antenna and PA system hooks into car 7579930539
  11. Reloadable straight talk Reloadable calls for a flip phone $15 7573500407
  12. Two rear tire rims welded together 24 inch diameter 24 inches high $25. Stainless steel table ten feet long 22 inches deep with a backsplash and drain hole $100 4427784
  13. Lf a used push mower less than 2 years old in good condition 7578940113
  14. Dark brown entertainment center not tall but long with 3 sections to put stuff on it, tv goes with it $150. 7572356312
  15. LF a boat trailer for a 19 foot v bottom boat and dock poles. Lf 225 ft 6 2 wire cable for underground surface 6074374782
  16. Free 16 foot sea king old boat trailer with an old boat on it to get disposed of. Must move boat to get trailer. 7579993361

bugmasters