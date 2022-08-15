By Kelley Gaskill

Culture changes with each generation that passes and plays a large role in many families. Culture and history are intertwined. Sharing and preserving our memories not only shows how our family’s culture has changed, but also how our way of life as a whole has transformed through time. The bottom line is that our memories matter. They remind us that we are all human and are all connected, even if only in the smallest of ways. This week, Kelley visited with Camesha Handy as she shared memories of growing up on the Shore and the important role of family as she instills the history, values and culture she carries from childhood to her future generations:

