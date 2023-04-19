Graveside services for Mr. Cassius P Nock of Woodbury, NJ, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted Saturday at 11AM from St. John’s U.M. Church Cemetery, with Rev. Gary Miller officiating. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4 to 5 at the funeral home. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
