Funeral services for Miss Erika C. Bailey, also known as “Worm” of Bloxom, will be conducted Saturday at 1PM from St. John’s U M. Church, Atlantic, with Bishop David Sabatino officiating. Interment will be in the Wharton Cemetery, Parksley. Family and friends may call on Friday from 12

to 1 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.