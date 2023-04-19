Funeral services for Mr. Charles Wright of Lindenwold, NJ will be held Friday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the center. Intermen will be held at Wright’s Cemetery, Eden, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Related Posts
James Matthew Haynes of Richmond
July 10, 2019
Ginger Lee Eckard-Albrect of Onancock
April 4, 2021
“Bill” Turlington of Towson, Md.
October 20, 2020
Tanya Savage Bagwell
July 31, 2019
Local Conditions
April 19, 2023, 11:59 am
Sunny
63°F
63°F
2 mph
real feel: 77°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 37%
wind speed: 2 mph SE
wind gusts: 4 mph
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 6:22 am
sunset: 7:42 pm