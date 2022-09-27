Funeral services for Mrs. Berlie Shields of Wachapeague will be conducted Wednesday, September 28th at 12 Noon at Grace Independent Methodist Church. A viewing will be held from 11 AM until 11:45 AM at the church. Burial will be in the Shields Family Cemetery in Wachapreague.
