By Linda Cicoira

An Arkansas man was allowed to head to his western home Monday after pleading guilty to charges of unlawful wounding and abduction in Northampton Circuit Court in connection with a 2021 incident that occurred near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

Forty-one-year-old Andy Joseph Broadwater, who also had an address in Pennsylvania, wore a bright-orange jail jumpsuit and chained cuffs on his wrists and his ankles during the proceeding. He waived his right to have the charges heard by a grand jury. His pleas were part of a plea agreement with Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton.

Broadwater was initially charged with malicious injury and abduction by force. The victim was a relative, who was traveling with him last year. She did not want to testify against him. Broadwater also did not take the witness stand.

The prosecutor said a bridge-tunnel police officer attempted to pull over the vehicle on Lankford Highway after being alerted that an altercation was occurring. The victim was found to have visible bruising and numerous cuts on her body. She told authorities she had unsuccessfully tried to get away from Broadwater by jumping out of the vehicle between Eastville and the bridge-tunnel. In addition to being attacked, she claimed her wallet was thrown out of the vehicle’s window.

Broadwater admitted to police that he drank a pint of “fireball” that day and got angry when he realized they were headed in the wrong direction. His lawyer denied that Broadwater had thrown out her wallet.

After his arrest, Broadwater was declared incompetent to stand trial and was sent to a state facility for an undisclosed mental-health issue.

The court accepted the plea deal and gave Broadwater a five-year suspended sentence for unlawful wounding, a 10-year suspended sentence for abduction, and a 12-month suspended sentence for assault and battery. He was put on good behavior for 15 years. His probation included paying all court costs, complying with all mental health treatments, having no contact with the victim, and being drug and alcohol free.

Broadwater’s father was in the courtroom and planned to take his son back to Arkansas.