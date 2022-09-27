Funeral services for Jaden Donaldson of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Rev. Annette Thompson will be the Eulogist. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
