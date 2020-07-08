Funeral services for Mr. Andrew Lamont Snead of Stockton, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Pastor Fitchett will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Coolspring Church Cemetery, Girdletree, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
