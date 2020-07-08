Funeral services for Mr. Elwood Taylor of Pocomoke, Md., will be held Saturday at 11:30 AM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md. A public viewing will be held from 10 AM til 11:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
