Funeral services for Mr. Elwood Taylor of Pocomoke, Md., will be held Saturday at 11:30 AM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.  A public viewing will be held from 10 AM til 11:30 AM at the funeral home.  Interment will be private.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.

