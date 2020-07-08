Wanda Lynn Marshall, 86, of Tangier Island, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from Peninsula Regional Medical Center.

Born on Tangier on December 27, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Charles Melvin and Virginia Brimer Wheatley. Her husband, Teddy R. Marshall, preceded her in death on February 12, 1968.

She was the owner and operator of Wanda’s Gift Shop on Tangier which she started on her front porch in the early 1980’s. It flourished into a labor of love that she poured her heart into for over 30 years.

She was a member of the New Testament Church on Tangier where she faithfully played the piano for many years and supported many Pro-Life Missions. She was very creative and enjoyed crocheting and crafting during the winter months. She also enjoyed traveling with her children to the Holy Land and Japan to name a few. Most of all, she cherished time spent with her family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Beverly Thorne and husband John of Crisfield, Gina Crockett and husband Robert of Onancock, and Teddy Ross Marshall, Jr. and wife Jennifer of Tangier; son-in-law, William Thomas Eskridge, Jr. of Tangier; grandchildren, April Thornton/Chris, Jonathan Thorne/Sarah Boan, Tommy Eskridge/Claudine, Miriam Anderson/Andy, Kara Crockett/Kelvin Mcmillan, Megan Pinner/Luke, Morgan Arnold/Tyson, Travis Marshall, and Devin Marshall; 20 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

In addition to her parents and her husband she was preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Marshall Eskridge on November 28, 2015 and two sisters, Mary Jane Waldron and Zella Parks.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 1:30 PM at the New Testament Church on Tangier where the family will receive friends from 1-1:30 PM. Elder Duane Crockett will officiate and Mr. Glenn Pruitt will give the eulogy.

Flowers may be sent, or donations in her memory may be made to New Testament Church Missions Funds, P.O. Box 231, Tangier Island, VA 23440.

Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home in Crisfield. To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com

