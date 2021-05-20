Funeral services for Miss Margaret Purnell will be held Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at New Bethel U.M. Church, Berlin, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.