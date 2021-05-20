The Eastern Shore reported two additional COVID-19 test positives Thursday morning, all other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 48 tests for a test positive rate of 4.1% and a seven day average of 5.4%.

Virginia reported 367 additional COVID-19 test positives with 197 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall, down 29 to 454 currently.

21 additional deaths were reported statewide, but probable deaths were revised downward by one.

