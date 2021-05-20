With a heavy heart I say goodbye to my dear Arthur who passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 17, 2021. Born in Poughkeepsie NY, December 7th 1950. He attended medical school UNC Chapel Hill. Did his residency at Duke University Medical Center, 4 years at Brook Army Medical Center in San Antonio. Came to the shore and became one of the Radiologists of NAMH and worked there for over 20 years. He leaves behind his wife Jeanette; son Robert; daughter, Rachael and her sons Riley, James, and Franklin; his mother, Daphne Fritz of Burlington, VT; his brother, David in Chicago; his sister, Marian in Vermont; his brother, Tom in Vermont; his niece, Kristina; and nephew, Elliot.

A man of few words, unless you knew him well. He was a kind loving husband and father. He was true to his friends, brother in time of need, and staunchest ally. He would bring laughter in moments you needed it most. He loved nature, travel, hiking in the mountains of North Carolina, skiing in Colorado with the Browns, and hunting in Texas with his son Robert and dear friend Charlie Brown.

We all miss you my love. You were the love of my life, one of a kind, uniquely, Arthur

A celebration of life service will be conducted Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 2:00PM at Doughty Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Doan officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SPCA Eastern Shore Inc., PO Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.

