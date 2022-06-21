Funeral services for Miss Grace Drummond of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Pastor Tamela Wise will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Trinity Cemetery, Inc., Unionville Road, Pocomoke City, Md. Services are being entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.