The Onancock Elks Lodge announced their annual scholarship recipients at their annual Scholarship Awards Dinner.
The recipients of the Onancock Elks Lodge’s Scholarships each receive $1,000, one to each high school on the ESVA, including Tangier plus Holly Grove Christian School (must be a resident of Virginia).
The recipients are: Katlyn Leatherbury Northampton High School
Jasmine Floyd – Broadwater Academy
Kaililah Ellison – Nandua High School
Adam Nguyen – Arcadia High School
Meagan Horner – Chincoteague High School
Bridget Riley Mariano – Tangier Combined School
Sarah Howard – Holly Grove Christian School
Brandon Adamos is the recipient of the Thomas C. Northam Memorial Scholarship.
.