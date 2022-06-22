The Onancock Elks Lodge announced their annual scholarship recipients at their annual Scholarship Awards Dinner.

The recipients of the Onancock Elks Lodge’s Scholarships each receive $1,000, one to each high school on the ESVA, including Tangier plus Holly Grove Christian School (must be a resident of Virginia).

The recipients are: Katlyn Leatherbury Northampton High School

Jasmine Floyd – Broadwater Academy

Kaililah Ellison – Nandua High School

Adam Nguyen – Arcadia High School

Meagan Horner – Chincoteague High School

Bridget Riley Mariano – Tangier Combined School

Sarah Howard – Holly Grove Christian School

Brandon Adamos is the recipient of the Thomas C. Northam Memorial Scholarship.

