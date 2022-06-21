Funeral services for Mr. David Palmer of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Princess Anne, Md. Services are entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
2 hours ago
