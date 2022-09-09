Funeral services for Miss Gloria E. Townsend of Upper Marlboro, MD, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted on Wednesday at 1PM from New Beginnings U. M. Church, Wattsville, with Rev. Harold E. White, Sr. officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
