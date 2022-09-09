James S. Eder, 69, husband of Suzanne Donovan Eder and a resident of Willis Wharf, VA, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, at Sentara Independence Hospital in Virginia Beach, VA. A native of Machipongo and Cheriton, VA, he was the son of the late Edward Earl Eder, Sr. and the late Nellie Brown Eder. He was raised by Adelaide and Hilton Watson. He worked for Waste Management and Davis Disposal and also did carpentry. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, was very active in the church, would help anyone who needed it and was a kind and loving man.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by a daughter, Melissa Jones and her husband, Bobby, of Accomac, VA; two step-daughters, Leslie Robbins of Capeville, VA, and Rachel Betterton and her husband, Matt, of Lynchburg, VA; three step-sons, Tony Costin, Wayne Costin, and Ted Lane, all of Willis Wharf; a sister, Debbie Marshall and her husband, Robert, of Machipongo; seven grandchildren, Dominic, Harper, Paxton, Killian, Cheyenne, Trinity, and Layne; four step-grandchildren, Amber, Andy, Bella, and Emma. He was predeceased by a sister, Sandy Eder; and three brothers, Eugene “Frankie” Eder, Robert “Bobby” Eder, Sr., and Edward “Eddie” Eder, Jr.

A graveside service with Military Honors will be conducted Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 2:00PM at Capeville Masonic Cemetery with President Cleveland officiating. Flowers will be accepted.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

.