By Linda Cicoira

One of the four young men charged in connection with the shooting of an Exmore woman earlier this year in Northampton County was given a prison term Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court for possessing ammunition in 2020 after having been convicted of a felony.

Twenty-four-year-old Malik Javon Johnson, with addresses in Exmore and Onancock, was sentenced to five years in prison with all but a year and seven months suspended for the ammunition charge. He was ordered to be on good behavior for a decade or the suspended time could be revoked. In July in Accomack, a charge of malicious wounding was not prosecuted against Johnson.

The Exmore woman was shot in Trehernville, in Northampton County, on Valentine’s Day. In that case, the woman was hit by gunfire while she was holding a toddler in her arms.

