Two individuals were displaced as the result of a residential structure fire on Rt 13 north of Nelsonia early Wednesday. 911 received a call at 4:54 Wednesday that a residence just south of the former nursing home near Gargatha was fully involved. Another structure nearby was also involved as well. Units from Bloxom, Parksley, Tasley, Onancock and Atlantic were called to the scene. Later units from Melfa, Saxis, New Church and Wallops were called to assist.

According to a Facebook post from the Parksley Vol. Fire Company, there were no injuries but the Red Cross was called in to find shelter for two residents of the home that were displaced by the fire. There were no injuries reported.

All units had returned to service by 8:48 a.m.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated.

Photo courtesy Parksley VFD Facebook page