Private funeral services for Mr. Adam T. Strand, of Wayne, NJ, son of Clinton and Jeanette Strand of Onancock, will be conducted Saturday at 3PM from Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Billy Ray Hunter officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com
