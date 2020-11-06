A graveside service for Harold Lee Lane of Weirwood, VA will be held on Monday at 1 PM at the gravesite of Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, Franktown, VA. Elder Renzie Collins will be officiating. Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, VA.
