A viewing will be held Saturday from 11 until 12 Noon from the Chapel of the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.., for Corinthia Dickerson of Salisbury, Md. Interment will take place at Wetipquin Methodist Church Cemetery, Quantico, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
