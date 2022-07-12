- 18’ center console C Hawk boat, 90 hp. 2 stroke mercury motor runs great boats needs a little TLC. New trailer tires, lights and battery. 757-894-5527
- For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks on back of a van, 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. and the other is 10ft. Please call for price (757)789-5287
- Basketball hoop on stand $100 dollars. Also LF camper shell for a pick-up truck & an A.C. for my kitchen. Call 757-693-0720
- 2005 ford F-150 4×4 $5,500 443-735-6078
- 2007 Honda VTX m/c $3,600, John Deere 425 42″ mower $1,100, 52″ Colombia mower $800 894-5713
- 4 puppies free to a good home 757-710-6312
- Steel king size bed frame $50, 1997 Dodge 4×4 p/u $3,500 757-787-3862
- LTB a 15′ closed deck car trailer 757-894-6319
- For sale a new chain saw 757-787-7969
- 1992 Dodge Ram diesel p/u $5,500 757-894-9764
- Riding mower $250 757-693-1417
- For sale couch recliner $150, desk $75, 50 gal. Electric water heater $100 757-710-3876
- Alexa
- Local News
- Weather
- Swap Shop
- Community
- Shopping Show
- Submissions
- About WESR
- On Demand
Select Page