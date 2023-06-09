Both the boys and girls Northampton Soccer teams find themselves in the District 1 State Playoff Semi finals today at Spartan Field in Roanoke with stiff competition.

The girls begin at 11:00 AM and they will face Eastern Montgomery High School, whose record this year is 20-0. The Mustangs from Eastern Montgomery have scored 149 goals this season and only allowed two against, while the Lady Yellow Jackets have scored 104 goals and allowed 24.

The boys game starts at 3:00 PM against Galax High School whose record this year is 20-0-1. Galax has put some similarly impressive numbers to the Lady Jackets opponent, with 89 goals scored and only 6 allows.

WESR will be providing game updates live on air as the games go on later this morning and afternoon.