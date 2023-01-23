On January 19, 2023, Margaret Yvonne Thomas passed away peacefully at age 93.

She was born on August 28, 1929 in Niagara Falls, NY to Herbert and Floradora (Barnaby) Pasch. After graduating from St. Mary’s High School in Niagara Falls, she married John R. Myles Thomas on September 3, 1949. They were married for 62 years and they raised four sons and two daughters. Even though Margaret worked as an Insurance Agent, most of her life was dedicated to being a homemaker. She had a passion for cooking and owned an impressive number of cookbooks. Margaret also loved to read and do crosswords (in ink). She even took on home remodeling projects and completed a brick driveway and a tile counter while in her late sixties. Her other hobbies were traveling and sailing with her husband. After her husband died in 2012, Margaret wrote a Bucket List and was able to accomplish many of her goals, one was writing a Children’s Book for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The only goal she didn’t reach was living past a hundred. Margaret will always be remembered for her quick wit, infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit and most of all for her strong love of family.

Margaret was an Episcopalian and a member of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Laurel, Delaware where she was a member of the choir. She was also a lifetime member of the Laurel Lioness Club.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John, her two sons, John and Daniel, and her infant daughter Valerie. She was also predeceased by two grandsons Jacob Schertz and Jason Taylor as well as three sisters and four brothers.

Margaret is survived by her children Stephen (Judie) Thomas from Willis Wharf, VA, Paul (Linda) Thomas of Delmar, MD, Janet (Vince) Taylor from Cashville, VA, Pam (Steve) Schertz of Salisbury, MD, and daughter-in-law Diane Thomas of Damascus, MD. Margaret is also survived by her brother Bruce Pasch of Salisbury, MD. She was the proud grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at Short Funeral Home in Delmar, Delaware. A Holy Eucharist Service will be celebrated Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Laurel, Delaware. Following the service, friends are invited to join the family in the St. Philip’s Memorial Hall for a time of food and fellowship. Her remains will be cremated at a later date according to her wishes.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in her memory to St. Philip’s Episcopal Church 600 S. Central Ave. Laurel, DE 19956 or Jake’s Academic Wrestling Scholarship at “Wicomico High School,” c/o Bookkeeper – JSchertz, 201 Long Avenue, Salisbury, MD 21801.

Arrangements are being handled by Short Funeral Home of Delmar. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.shortfh.com.