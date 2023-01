SWAP MONDAY

1. Treadmill excellent condition hardly been used $250 obo. 757-695-0402

2. Frigidaire Stove.. oven doesn’t work but top burners do $20

LF Rabbits

757-894-8342

3. For sale 60x30x15 STERLING plastic/fiberglass bathtub new in box asking $175 obo.

For sale dewalt DWE7485 8 1/4 table saw new in box asking $285 obo.

For sale 1999 HAULMARK 5×8 enclosed trailer 60″ interior height. Very good condition, new tires, But no title. asking $1900 obo. Call 757-710-4586 ask for glen

4. 1). Looking to buy a good used VHS Cassette Player at a reasonable price

Can be reached at 757-387-7174

5. a metal single size bed frame with mattress and boxsprings,in good shape ,50 dollars,a single head propane heater with full tank,new,50 dollars,only text please,my phone stays on windowsill in back room where i get signal,757 694 7975

6. Small starter flock of chickens 1 rooster 2 hens ( polish & silkie mix ) asking $40 for all 3 chickens or will trade all 3 birds for silkie bantams would like them to go to a pet home 710 3192

7. Want to purchase a nice pistol 38 357 or 45 caliber also looking for old hand carved duck gooseor shorebird decoys 757 387 7506

8. 61 INCH HUSQUEVARNA NEW BELTS AND SPINDLES 22 HP BRIGGS $3500; 07 BTX HONDA MOTORCYCLE 4100 MILES.. $4200.. EXTRAS BLUE TOOTH AND MORE..10 FT UTILITY TRAILER … GOOD FOR MULCH..$500..

894-5713

9. KITCHEN TABLE $15 AIR COMPRESSOR $30..757-709-3835

10. WHITE DODGE CHARGER 2008 170K MILES $3000 410 603 7068

11. NEEDS VEHICLE DONATED… LOST VEHICLE…267-236-9360

12. SWINGS AND PLAY PEN… BOX OF BABYS NEWBORNE CLOTHES 678-3230

13. KENMORE ELECT DRYER $80…14 INCH CAST IRON GRIDDLE BY GRISWALS $80 100 ROUNDS OF 38 SPECIAL BULLETS $40..757-387-7237

14. 2022 HONDA RUCKUS $3000 894-8518

15. 2000 HONDA ROGUE MOTORCYCLE SADDLE BAGS AND HELMET $1800

POP OUT TRAILER 2005 cARDINAL NO TITLE… BUNK BEDS $250

777-2506

16. 5 PUPPIES $50 3 MOS..710-6312

17. 55 INCH FLAT SCREEN TV… STEREO… $425…TRIKE..BRAND NEW NEVER USED.. IN BOX..$525…PEDAL EXERCISE BIKE $125..757-990 5262

18. 301 416 0915

I.S.O.

8-10 Pullet Hens

19. GUN CABINET 8 LONG GUNS $20 HD BENCH WITH BAck $20.. 2 honeywell radiator style elect heater..$10 for 2…757-824-0306

20. 2004 Nissan Titan for sale. 170,000 miles. 5.7 V8, 4 wheel drive crew cab. $5000 OBO call 757.815.1632