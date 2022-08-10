Funeral services for Veronica Tilghman of Princess Anne, Md., will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at Metropolitan United Methodist Church, Princess Anne, Md. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md. Interment will be at John Wesley Cemetery, Bowling Hill, Princess Anne, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.