Margaret Collings, 87, of Accomac, VA, died on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center in Parksley, VA. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Jefferson D. “Jeff” Collings on February 12, 2014.

Margaret was born on September 19, 1935 in Covington, TN to Thomas B. Moose and Graves Daniels Moose. She was predeceased by her two older sisters, Nora Graves Moose Scudder and Ruby Moose Mills and a younger brother, John Daniels Moose. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Pat Moose of Troy, IL; step-daughter, Laurie Heins of Whiting, NJ; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

After graduating from Byars Hall High School in Covington she attended Maryville College near Knoxville, TN, where she met her first husband, Wayne Whitelock. From Maryville they went to Princeton Theological Seminary in New Jersey where Wayne studied to be a minister and Margaret worked in the seminary library. After graduation, while working at a church in Springfield, VA, Wayne went on a “dig” in the Holy Lands and Margaret attended the Catholic University to obtain her master’s degree in library science. Upon their return to Princeton, Margaret spent several years as the secretary of the American Theological Library Association, attending meetings at seminaries throughout the United States and Canada and preparing a newsletter named “Catalogers Quandary.”

Margaret and Wayne divorced at Princeton. Several years later she met Jeff, and they were soon married and moved to the Eastern Shore of Virginia in 1983. Their life continued happily, with Jeff running his business, Collings Machinery Service, and Margaret running their household. Together, they enjoyed crafts, church projects, traveling (driving to the West Coast three times and seeing all 48 original states), genealogy, NASCAR racing, and just spending time with one another and with friends. Margaret and Jeff were devoted members of Onley United Methodist Church. Following Jeff’s passing, Margaret began calling members who did not have computers to share the weekly church prayer list. She found a real blessing in this, as she became very good friends with people she had barely known.

Funeral services will be conducted from the graveside at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverend James D. Canody officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Margaret’s memory may be made to Onley United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 98, Onley, VA 23418 or to the charity of one’s choice.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.