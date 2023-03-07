Funeral services for Roger Ernest Beasley, of Greenbush, VA, will be conducted from the graveside at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverend Robert Fletcher officiating.

Contributions in Roger’s memory may be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 616, Onley, VA 23418, Parksley Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 14, Parksley, VA 23421, or to the Eastern Shore S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418 (www.shorespca.com).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.