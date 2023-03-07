The YMCA of South Hampton Roads will participate in the YMCA’s National ‘Day of Giving’ on Tuesday, March 7th, in an effort to bring in donations to support its income-based financial assistance programs.

The funds, according to Jean Adler Stean, Senior Director of Donor Impact, will be used to support the Y’s Open Doors initiative that provides low-cost or free programs, child care, and memberships thanks to generous support from members and donors.

YMCA Fitness Instructor Ed Sabo says, “I love the idea that if you walk in the door and say you can’t afford it, you’ll probably walk out a member. It’s not a luxury, the Y is a place where everybody should be able to afford to go.”

The Y is helping more individuals and families than ever before. In 2022 they provided $5.7 million in financial assistance and that number is projected to increase in 2023. They are asking anyone with the ability to give to donate just $7 in support of children and families in need. Visit ymcashr.org/give to make belonging possible for everyone in our community.

